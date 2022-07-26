Mysterious markers in Okanagan Lake leave boater scratching her head

Photo: Marion Eccles

A series of markers that recently showed up in Okanagan Lake are posing a bit of a mystery in Vernon.

Marion Eccles was on the lake last week when she noticed the red and blue markers in the water between Adventure Bay and Canadian Lakeview Estates.

"Wondering if anyone knows what these floating markers are in the lake?" asked Eccles.

There are about a dozen markers anchored to bags of rocks below Tronson Road, not far from the City of Vernon public lake access.

However, inquiries to the City of Vernon haven't provided an answer.

No one at City Hall was aware of the markers or why they are in the lake.

The most obvious explanation may be that they are for an upcoming dock or wharf project, but photos of the scene show no home or development the markers might be associated with.