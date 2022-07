Photo: Kevin MacGillivray

A car ended up on its roof in a crash early Monday at the north end of Vernon.

A black sedan was involved in a single-vehicle collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 97 near Swan Lake about 5 a.m.

It's not known at this time what caused the crash or if there are any serious injuries involved.

As of about 5:30 a.m., traffic was being detoured around the scene at Stickle Road.