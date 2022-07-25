Field of Screams at Historic O'Keefe Ranch already making plans for Halloween

Photo: Historic O'Keefe Ranch

Field of Screams is again gearing up for the North Okanagan’s most terrifying event this October.

The Historic O'Keefe Ranch Halloween event is an elaborate theatrical production put together by creative director Matt Brown and operations manager Glen Taylor.

The two architects of fear partner each year to bring Field of Screams to life with intricate sets, actors, sound design, and numerous scare tactics.

This year, there are changes that are sure to get the blood pumping – including a major theme announcement that will be unlike any other year.

While awaiting the announcement, Field of Screams is hosting a giveaway on social media to the first person who can guess the theme correctly before Aug. 1.

Check out giveaway posts on their Facebook page and follow the instructions for a chance to win two complimentary passes.

Click here for more information or follow Field of Screams on instagram at @fieldofscreamsbc or on Facebook for updates.