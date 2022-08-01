Animal Food Bank has advice, tips for pet owners in an emergency situation

Photo: Contributed

Pet owners should be prepared for the worst in a wildfire or other emergency.

Vernon's Animal Food Bank has a few tips on how to care for the family pet if there is an emergency.

Nicole Frey, AFB co-founder, said during the chaos of a quick evacuation, it is easy to forget medication needed by a pet.

Frey said the AFB website is a “one-stop shop” for information for people who have been evacuated.

According to the website, “when evacuations happen, its possible you will either be evacuated out of the city or town you are living in and out of reach of your vet, or that your vet will also be evacuated. In our experience, evacuation centres are not equipped to deal with medical needs of pets, including prescriptions and medication.”

It is also recommended people set aside food for their pets that they can quickly load up and take with them.

Some evacuation centres may have access to pet food that is provided by various organizations like the AFB and Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon, but not all of them do.

“Last year, all of the evacuees were sent to regions that we support and all of our access to food which would normally get from partners in the Lower Mainland was cut off because the highway was closed,” said Frey.

“People really should prepare for a lack of resources which depends on what evacuation centre you are sent to.”

The website also offers helpful information on things like vouchers and emergency boarding.

Frey said they found many people were opting to feed their pets over themselves while under evacuation.

One of the main goals of the AFB is to ensure pets can stay with their families and “fed and happy and that is no different during an evacuation scenario.”

The non-profit, that is run entirely by volunteers, is there to help anyone who needs it, at any time.

“We don't ask for proof of income,” Frey said. “People can just go on our website and fill out a request for help. It will then get routed to the appropriate branch.”

People can also purchase pet first aid kits which will not only benefit the family pet, but the AFB as well as it acts as a fundraiser for the group.

“It's good to have if you are evacuated and the pet is injured or gets injured. Merritt (last year) was the perfect example because the vet was evacuated also,” said Frey.

There are two levels of first aid kits, a smaller travel kit and a larger kit with more gear.

For more information on the AFB and the first aid kits, click here.