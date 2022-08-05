Get growing for the Great Pumpkin contest this fall in Armstrong

Photo: Contributed Jordan Abbate with his pumpkin weighing 948 pounds in 2021.

Pumpkin growers are urged to enter their giant gourds in the 22nd Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival’s Great Pumpkin contest this fall.

Those growing the pumpkins still have a lot of watering and tending to do before the Oct. 8 competition.

The ‘Great Pumpkin’ contest is presented by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Valley First Credit Union.

Weigh-ins will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Armstrong fairgrounds, and there are categories for adults and children 12 and under.

“This year, we are pleased to announce a cash prize to the largest pumpkin grown by an adult and the largest pumpkin grown in the 12 and under category,’ says Sean Newton, with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

The winner in the adult category will take home $500, and the winner in the children’s category will take home $100.

Entry forms are available in person at the chamber office, online at or by email [email protected].

The 22nd Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival celebrates arts, culture, and families and spans 10 days.