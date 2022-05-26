Lord Strathcona's Horse Mounted Troop to perform in Armstrong tonight

Military horsemanship at its finest will be on display tonight in Armstrong.

The Lord Strathcona's Horse Mounted Troop will put on a world-class riding event at the IPE grounds, starting at 7 p.m.

Derek Hall, Okanagan Military Tattoo vice-president, says the show pays respect to the 122-year history of the cavalry troop.

“They are going to be putting on a musical ride and a demonstration of traditional cavalry skills,” said Hall.

The demonstration will include slashing watermelons with sabres, tent pegging – in which mounted horsemen ride at a gallop and use a sword or lance to pierce, pick up and carry away small ground targets (a symbolic tent peg) and other skills.

On Wednesday, members rehearsed at the fairgrounds and took some horses to a nearby seniors home, to a warm reception from the residents.

Capt. Ali Mansour says troop members are part of a regular force armoured unit based out of CFB Equimalt on Vancouver Island and travel throughout Western Canada.

The soldiers are posted to the unit for several years, where they learn equestrian skills and perform the intricate musical ride.

“It's to pay homage to our rich cavalry tradition,” said Mansour. “Our unit was formed on July 1, 1900, in Calgary ... using North West Mountain Police officers, cowboys, ranchers, prospectors to go and fight the Boers during the Boer War.

“It was given over to the Crown to keep that history alive and to keep that tradition alive."

It is the last surviving military mounted troop in Canada.

The regiment also served with distinction in the First World War as part of the Canadian Cavalry Brigade.

The ceremonial troop performed actively in North America from 1923 until it was dissolved in 1939 at the start of the Second World War. It was re-formed in 1974 in time for the regiment’s 75th anniversary and Calgary’s centennial.

In September 2000, the troop mounted the Queen’s Life Guard at Buckingham Palace; the first time a unit other than the Household Cavalry or the Royal Horse Artillery provided a mounted guard in London.

