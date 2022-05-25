Currently no plans beyond 3 years for Vernon sani-dump, but staff looking at options

Photo: Jeff Ashworth

Long lineups at the city sani-dump in Vernon over the tail end of the Victoria Day long weekend were to be expected, the city says.

However, there are currently no plans beyond the three-year temporary location of the RV waste site at the former Kin Racetrack lands. City staff are investigating options though.

The sani-dump site opened last year after the closure of the former facility on the old Civic Arena grounds, which are in the process of becoming a new park.

The Kin site is in its second year of use and will also eventually be redeveloped as the new Kin Racetrack Athletic Park and proposed home of a new active living centre.

That leaves the future of sani-dump services for RVers up in the air. The only other facility in the city is a private one at the Mobil station beside the Superstore on Anderson Way.

"The city did not receive any complaints related to long lineups at the sani-dump. Given the Victoria Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to the summer travel season and many people went camping with family or friends this past weekend, it is reasonable that the sani-dump could have been busy at times," city spokesperson Christy Poirier said in an email.

Poirier said there is no information at this time "regarding future plans for the sani-dump, however, staff are working on options. As soon as the information is available, a report will go to council for its consideration."

Campers returning from long weekend outings faced waits of an hour or more on Monday.

The station includes two waste dumping and water filling stations and stacking distance to accommodate approximately eight recreational vehicles at a time.

RVer Jeff Ashworth said he's concerned what facilities will be offered in the future.

"I do remember Vernon city council saying that these were temporary and that they may not continue to offer this feature in the future. I believe it is needed if Vernon wants to continue to be tourist friendly," said Ashworth.

Debate over the location of a proposed temporary sani-dump on Okanagan Landing Road and across the street from Ellison Elementary School last year was met with heavy opposition and a petition from area residents.

At the time, it was also suggested the city leave sani dump services to the private sector.