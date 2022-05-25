Vernon Job Fair set for Thursday - 43 recruiters will be on hand

Photo: Contributed

The Vernon Lodge is the place to be tomorrow if you're looking for a job – or looking to hire.

The Vernon Job Fair, hosted by NexusBC and WorkBC, is Vernon’s largest hiring event.

Recruiters and representatives from 43 actively hiring companies will be on site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Lodge ballroom.

“This is an excellent opportunity to discover what jobs are available and what employers are offering as compensation and benefits,” says Lee Brinkman with NexusBC. “We’ve made a special effort to showcase a broad list of employers from fields such as government, non-profit, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, retail and trades.

“It isn’t often that 40-plus employers get together in a purposeful effort to meet job seekers, so if you’re looking for work or considering a career or job change, this is the best place to be,” says Brinkman. “All companies in attendance are eager to talk to you.”

Attending employers include the City of Vernon, CanAm Pet Treats, BC Corrections, Nature’s Fare, Hytec Kohler, Kaigo Senior Living, Kingfisher Boats, Lake City Casino, Lordco, Maven Lane, Paladin Security, Silver Star, Sparkling Hill, Superstore, Turning Points, and more.

NexusBC will feature its employment programs, including no-cost job coaching.

Nexus can also pay for many types of short-term training, says Brinkman.

There is also a new program for newcomers to Canada.

“We can help newcomers understand the job market here in Canada, create connections with employers and build their network to access jobs that are not advertised,” says Brinkman.

Candidates should bring resumes, dress as though going to an interview, and be prepared for discussion with hiring managers.

WorkBC will also host a Jobseeker Lounge at the job fair, so if questions arise at the event, you can ask a professional.