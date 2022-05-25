Great prizes offered as Vernon gets ready for GoByBike Week

Photo: City of Vernon

Pump up those tires and dust off your bike – GoByBike Week returns in Vernon next week.

The week-long event encourages residents to chose pedal power to reduce greenhouse gasses, increase fitness and reduce road congestion.

More than 250 riders are already registered to take part between May 30 and June 5.

The week kicks off with at 7 a.m. Monday with a celebration station at Sun Country Cycle on Kalamalka Lake Road. There will be coffee and snacks along with a bike-check station in case you need a quick inspection.

It continues with a cycling-themed movie night at the Towne Theatre on Wednesday, with the film Motherload.

There will also be a self-guided Storybook Ride May 27-31, in partnership with Okanagan Regional Library, at the Marshall Field Trail. Ride to stops along the way to read the story If You Give a Mouse an iPhone.

A wrap-up celebration station will be set up Friday morning in the Nature’s Fare parking lot on 30th Avenue.

All riders are encouraged to register on the GoByBike Week website for the chance to win some great prizes.

Even a single ride counts, whether to or from work or school, to get groceries, or just for fun. Scooters and rollerblades count, too.

The top provincial prize is a self-guided cycling adventure for two in the Netherlands, sponsored by Exodus Travel.

“We live in a beautiful part of the world. What better way is there to explore our back yard than by bike or small wheeled transport to see our favourite places with our favourite people?” says Ellen Croy, Transportation manager with the City of Vernon. “We encourage people of all ages to rally their team and get pushing or pedaling for health, for our environment, and for good old-fashioned fun.”

Riders who log at least one trip will be entered into a draw for $1,000 to a local bike shop of their choice.

Local prizes also include three-month Neuron e-bike rental passes and swag.

And Neuron is also offering a promo code for $5 off rides throughout the week.

In Neuron's first year in Vernon last year, e-scooter riders travelled more than 160,000 kilometres, with 40 per cent of trips replacing a car journey, saving an estimated 10 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Other prizes include two $500 gift cards from Armstrong Regional Co-op, cycling gear, gift cards, e-bike rentals, and DVA downtown dollars.