Coldstream Ranch logging being done for safety, but noise bothering some residents

Photo: Google Maps

Logging happening on Coldstream Ranch lands is happening to address fire risk in the area.

While some residents of the Brewer Road area in Lavington are complaining about noise from the helicopter logging operation, spokesperson Trish Balcaen of Balcaen Consolidated Contracting says all residents of the area were contacted prior to work beginning, and "95% of them are happy and relieved we are doing this."

The ranch is owned by Balcaen's father, Keith, but the logging arm of the family business is undertaking the work following fir beetle infestation in the forest above the homes that has left many trees dead.

Balcaen says about 10 hectares is involved, on steep terrain that can't be logged from the ground.

"The beetle kill poses a fire threat to the ranch and to the area," says Balcaen.

"We are looking at it as a community safety issue."

But, Brewer Road resident Melissa Peet says residents have been subjected to "incessant and excessive noise" for the past three weeks.

"The logging is taking place above the property right beside us. The vibration from the helicopter shakes our house and sometimes even the furniture inside," says Peet.

Balcaen says while she gets that 7 a.m. starts may not be pleasant, the work is necessary and should be over in the next couple of weeks.

Work shut down for the long weekend, and Balcaen says the company has been working with residents and the District of Coldstream to lessen any impacts, going so far as to halt work for an upcoming wedding day planned in June.

"The entire section of hillside has been devastated, starting right at our property line," claims Peet, who fears possible landslides as a result of the work.

However, Balcaen says previous logging undertaken some years ago on neighbouring property was "a mess" as it was done from the ground and did cause some land movement. She said that is why the current logging is using helicopters instead on the steep slope.

"We have been listening to the residents and we understand that some of them may not be happy," said Balcaen, "but safety and fire risk are why this being done.

"We hope to be finished soon."