Vernon's Towne Theatre gets $106,000 from province for upgrades

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon's historic Towne Theatre is getting an infusion of cash from the provincial government.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society, which took over operation of the downtown theatre last year, has received $106,087 from the Community Gaming Grants program.

The money is to be used to replace and upgrade the theatre's sound equipment, lighting equipment, curtain and acoustics.

The upgrade will allow the theatre to continue with its traditional programming and add capacity for larger, live events.

With this final round of 2021-22 funding, the Community Gaming Grants capital projects program is providing $3.8 million to 51 not-for-profit organizations across B.C. for upgrades to community infrastructure, updated technology and new equipment.

This is in addition to $5 million in capital funding for 45 not-for-profit groups announced in January 2022.

For a full list of gaming grants, click here.