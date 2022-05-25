Road closure planned on 24th Avenue as City of Vernon upgrades utilities

Photo: Contributed

Motorists are advised of traffic disruptions as City of Vernon crews upgrade utilities along 24th Avenue this week.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a section of 24th Avenue between 34A Street and 39th Street will be accessible to local traffic only.

All other traffic will have to detour around the area.

The work is anticipated to be complete by 3:30 p.m. Friday. However, timelines may change if emergencies arise, the city says.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, but every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.