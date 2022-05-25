Public invited to Vernon Youth Climate Action Summit May 31 at rec centre

Photo: Jon Manchester

Students from across Vernon will showcase their climate action initiatives next week.

The Vernon Youth Climate Action Summit takes place May 31 at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium.

Thirty projects will be in the spotlight, created by Grade 11 students in support of Vernon’s 2021 Climate Action Plan and United Nations sustainable development goals.

The public is invited to view the student projects from 10 a.m. to noon, says event organizer Jo de Vries with the Fresh Outlook Foundation.

Topics range from water conservation to community gardens, tree planting, bee keeping, hydroponic gardening and more.

Visitors can engage with the students about their projects, and there will also be youth activist speakers telling participants "how they can get involved to make lasting change."

One of the project's was the release of butterflies into Polson Park earlier this month.

Seventy painted lady butterflies that had been raised by students at Beairsto Elementary School were released into the green space by project organizers from W.L. Seaton Secondary.

The various projects will be evaluated by a panel of judges, based on relevance, research and analysis, project impact and viability, and the students' presentation and interview.



Judges include: Barbara Everdene (long-range planner with the City of Vernon), Bill Darnell (a co-founder of Greenpeace), Coun. Brian Quiring, Darren Anderson of Roost Solar, Darren Murray (environmental co-ordinator with the Regional District of North Okanagan), Dione Chambers (executive director of the Okanagan Science Centre), Sheryl Newton (Indigenous learning teacher with School District 22), Sid Kwakkel (engineer with Associated Environmental Consulting), and Terry Dyck (director of the Sustainable Environment Network).