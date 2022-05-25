Vernon workshop will help participants design their own tiny home

Photo: Contributed

A three-day workshop coming to Vernon will help those dreaming of a tiny home navigate the intricacies of designing and building their own home.

The Tiny House Workshop is scheduled for this weekend, Friday through Sunday evenings, at Summit Tiny Homes, 4404 29 St.

Participants come from every walk of life, but share a common desire: to live differently.

"Tiny homes address important topics like climate change, affordable housing, infill and city development, consumerism, and the future of housing in a changing and unstable world," organizers say.

The workshop is part of a cross-Canada educational tour including stops in Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, and Edmonton.

Tiny house instructor Kenton Zerbin will lead participants through step-by-step construction details to build an efficient house for Canada's climate, how utility systems work, and the legalities of locating a tiny home.

The cost to join the workshop is $499.

The workshops offer something for everyone, "from the skilled craftsman to someone who has never picked up a hammer," say organizers. "You will be directly involved in hands-on design exercises to inspire your own build and increase your confidence."