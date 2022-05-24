Busy long weekend leads to long wait times for RVers at Vernon sani dump station

Photo: Jeff Ashworth

Campers returning from a long weekend of adventure were faced with a long wait at the City of Vernon's sani dump on Monday.

RV owners and trailer pullers waited for up to an hour as a long lineup built up at the site.

The Kin site is one of only two in Vernon, and the only publicly operated facility. The other is at the Mobil station beside the Real Canadian Superstore in the north end of town.

The Kin site opened last year after the closure of the former city sani dump on the old Civic Arena property, which is currently being redeveloped as the new Civic Park.

A proposed temporary sani dump along Okanagan Landing Road and across the street from Ellison Elementary School was heavily opposed by residents and was dropped by the city last year.

Instead, the Kin site was opened up in time for last year's May long weekend. It, too, is a temporary location, which will be in operation for three years.

It also is destined to become a new park and is the proposed location of a new active living centre in Vernon.

The RV sani-dump station includes two waste dumping and water filling stations and stacking distance to accommodate approximately eight recreational vehicles at a time.

Jeff Ashworth says he was in line "for about an hour" on Monday.

"The facilities were decent, but I do remember Vernon city council saying that these were temporary and that they may not continue to offer this feature in the future. I believe it is needed if Vernon wants to continue to be tourist friendly," said Ashworth.

There had been some debate around council chambers last year that the city leave sani dump services to the private sector.

The future, beyond the three years at Kin Racetrack, remains unclear. Castanet has reached to the city for more information.