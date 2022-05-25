Castanet and Total Restoration team up for spring food drive

Photo: Facebook

You can help hungry families in Vernon by taking part in the Castanet-Total Restoration Total Fun Food Drive.

All you have to do is register on Castanet, and we'll come by and pick up donations, which will be directed to the Vernon Salvation Army food bank.

Staff from Total Restoration and Castanet will collect food donations from your doorstep over two days.

Be sure to click here so we have your address.

We'll also send out a reminder email the day before pick up.

Please have your donation on your front step by 8:30 a.m.

We'll be picking up Friday, June 3, in the following neighbourhoods:

Adventure Bay

Tronson Road

Bella Vista

The Rise

Okanagan Landing

Longacre Drive

Predator Ridge

Middleton Mountain

Coldstream Estates

East Hill

And on Wednesday, June 8, in:

Desert Cove

Stepping Stones

Alexis Park

Turtle Mountain

Mission Hill

South Vernon

City centre

Westmount

BX/Foothills/Silver Star

Harwood

The food bank is looking for donations of pasta sauce, crackers, rolled oats, cereal, canned tuna, toilet paper, cake mixes, dry soup mixes, Jello, noodle and sauce packages.

It is also in need of toiletries, shampoo, soap, feminine hygiene products, and baby items.