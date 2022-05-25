Castanet and Total Restoration team up for spring food drive

You can help hungry families in Vernon by taking part in the Castanet-Total Restoration Total Fun Food Drive.
All you have to do is register on Castanet, and we'll come by and pick up donations, which will be directed to the Vernon Salvation Army food bank.
Staff from Total Restoration and Castanet will collect food donations from your doorstep over two days.
Be sure to click here so we have your address.
We'll also send out a reminder email the day before pick up.
Please have your donation on your front step by 8:30 a.m.
We'll be picking up Friday, June 3, in the following neighbourhoods:
- Adventure Bay
- Tronson Road
- Bella Vista
- The Rise
- Okanagan Landing
- Longacre Drive
- Predator Ridge
- Middleton Mountain
- Coldstream Estates
- East Hill
And on Wednesday, June 8, in:
- Desert Cove
- Stepping Stones
- Alexis Park
- Turtle Mountain
- Mission Hill
- South Vernon
- City centre
- Westmount
- BX/Foothills/Silver Star
- Harwood
The food bank is looking for donations of pasta sauce, crackers, rolled oats, cereal, canned tuna, toilet paper, cake mixes, dry soup mixes, Jello, noodle and sauce packages.
It is also in need of toiletries, shampoo, soap, feminine hygiene products, and baby items.