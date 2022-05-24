Vernon seeks letters of support for new rec centre in pursuit of grant funding

Photo: City of Vernon

Councils in Coldstream and Armstrong are being asked to provide letters of support for Vernon's planned new active living centre.

While both communities have declined to participate in capital funding of the project, a letter from Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming requests letters of support to help secure senior government grant funding.

"As you know, the City of Vernon is planning on moving forward with a referendum for the proposed active living centre," Cumming writes in the letter.

Earlier this month, council authorized application to the Canada Community Building Fund in British Columbia - Strategic Priorities Fund capital infrastructure stream for up to $6 million, to help offset the cost of the project, estimated at approximately $120 million.

Council is also asking for support from the Regional District of North Okanagan and Okanagan Indian Band.

Coldstream and Armstrong councils will discuss the request at their meetings this evening.

"One of the criteria for the grant is the degree to which the project benefits more than one community or is identified as regional in impact," Cumming says in his letter.

"The facilities operated by Greater Vernon Recreation provide services to not only the citizens of the City of Vernon, but to citizens of the Greater Vernon area and the Regional District.

The application deadline for the funding is June 30.

The active living centre would be located on the Kin Racetrack lands, in a new park to be developed there.

The project is subject to referendum approval this fall, in conjunction with the municipal election.