Coldstream considers switch to electronic voting in fall election

Photo: Jon Manchester

Coldstream councillors will consider adding electronic voting in this fall's municipal election.

Council will discuss the use of automated voting machines and voting by mail at its meeting this evening.

In anticipation of the Oct. 15 election, staff recommend automated voting be used instead of hand counting as it requires less staffing, produces results much faster, and reduces the chance of error.

Once polls close, the machines tabulate all the votes and provide a printed report of the results.

The process allows for unofficial election results to be declared shortly after the close of voting.

Coldstream is one of only four similarly sized municipalities that used hand counting in the 2018 election.

Meanwhile, voting by mail was allowed by the province as of June 17, 2021, under the Local Government Act to make voting easier during the pandemic.