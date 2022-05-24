Fuel tank breaks, spilling 80 litres in Vernon parking lot

Photo: Jon Manchester

Firefighters and city utilities crews contained a large fuel spill Tuesday morning in Vernon.

The incident happened about 6:50 a.m. in a parking lot on the 2600 block of Highway 6.

Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle's fuel tank had broken and leaked approximately 80 litres of fuel.

At roughly $2 a litre lately, the incident was an expensive as well as potentially environmentally dangerous occurrence.

Crews worked together to contain the spill with the use of a vacuum truck and absorbent materials.

No injuries were reported in the incident and there was no impact to traffic.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has been notified of the incident, the city says in an email.