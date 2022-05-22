Small plane makes emergency landing at Vernon Regional Airport

Photo: Rick Vanderhoek A small, single-engine Cessna landed on its belly at Vernon Regional Airport Sunday afternoon.

A single-engine Cessna plane has landed on its belly at Vernon Regional Airport.

Skydiver Rick Vanderhoek was at the airport and witnessed the plane come in.

“It looks like they either didn’t put the landing gear down or the landing gear failed.

“Nobody’s been hurt.”

Photos show skid marks on the runway and the propeller end of the plane facing into the middle of the runway.

Vanderhoek said because the plane is in the middle of the runway, other aircraft are being diverted to Kelowna International Airport for the time being.