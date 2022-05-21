Two Vernon men fined a total of $13,000 for illegally killing three moose near Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Click here to view gallery Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed

Two Vernon men were handed fines totalling $13,000 for illegally poaching three moose.

Wayne Jopling of Vernon pleaded guilty to two counts of hunting without a limited entry hunting (LEH) authorization and one count of failing to remove edible portions of meat.

He received a $7,500 penalty payable to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation and a three-year hunting prohibition.

Also convicted was Corey Jopling of Vernon on two counts of hunting without a LEH authorization and one count of failing to remove edible portions of meat.

Corey Jopling received a $5,500 penalty payable to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation and a two-year hunting ban.

The court further ordered both men retake the hunter education program and they cannot accompany anyone hunting or be in a hunting camp during their prohibition.

According to court documents, on Nov. 12, 2019, witnesses observed the men hunting moose in a wilderness area northwest of Kelowna.

Neither man possessed an antlered-moose LEH authorization, therefore they could only hunt spike-fork antlered moose.

There are only five antlered bull moose authorizations given in this area.

Three antlered moose were spotted in a recently logged area. Both men fired numerous shots at the moose, killing all three. The moose killed all required an authorization to be harvested.

The men retrieved only one of the moose and left the other two to spoil.

As a result of public information, the Conservation Officer Service (COS) investigated and obtained search warrants for the suspects homes and vehicles where evidence was found that assisted in the conviction of the two suspects.

Anyone who witnesses what is believed to be a wildlife violation, is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters 24-Hr Hotline at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).

BC Wildlife Federation pays rewards up to $2,000 for information leading to the conviction of persons who have violated laws related to the protection of fish, wildlife or the environment.