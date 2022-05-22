Top cowboys and cowgirls are in Falkland this weekend for the 102nd stampede

There's plenty of rodeo action to take in at the 102nd Falkland Stampede today and Monday.

And among the cowboys and cowgirls is Armstrong's very own Jaret Cooper.

The 18-year-old bronc rider is competing in Falkland for the first time.

“This is my first year doing the CPRA (Canadian Professional Rodeo Association). I'm pretty excited for sure,” said Cooper from rodeo grounds Saturday.

“It's my main goal to rodeo for a career. It's basically my life right now.”

And in typical cowboy fashion, the teen nonchalantly recaps a few incidents in his blossoming career.

“I've been pretty lucky. I've been stepped on and kicked a few times but nothing broken or pulled yet,” he said.

Melissa Seaman, with the stampede, said the event features some of the best athletes in the sport who are competing in bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, and the fan favourite, bull riding.

The stampede continues today with cowboy church this morning and the stampede parade at 12:30 p.m., followed by more rodeo action starting at 2 p.m.

On Monday the final day of rodeo starts at 1 p.m.

“All of the cowboys competing here this weekend are collecting their money to make their way to the finals in Edmonton,” Seaman said. “These are the top cowboys and cowgirls in Canada.”