The Voyager Tracked Fire Fighting Vehicle will be on display at the Lumby Fire Hall today

It's like a tank that fights wildfires and it will be in Lumby this afternoon.

Montreal-based UTV International has developed a diesel-hybrid tracked vehicle and trailer built specifically to fight fires.

Erik Paldy said The Voyager Tracked Fire Fighting Vehicle was designed over several years in consultation with long-time firefighter and fire truck builder Tony Jumeau.

The tracked vehicles have many applications, but the fire-fighting version will be at the Lumby Fire Hall, 17569 Shuswap Ave., today from 1-3 p.m.

The Voyager carries a payload of 25,000 pounds and can be deployed by as few as two personnel.

It can also reach a top speed of 32 km/h.

The Voyager can be used in many applications and can even be equipped with what amounts to a flame thrower for prescribed burns.

The machine sells for around $900,000.

Paldy said the Voyager TFFV is touring parts of Canada and the United States.

“We just want to get the name and the vehicle out there and see who can use this and how we can help with wildfires,” said Paldy.