Conservation officers will be out and about this weekend making sure the rules are followed and people are safe

As people head to area hills and lakes to enjoy the May Long Weekend, they will not be alone.

Conservation officers will also be in the backcountry.

“Whether you’re camping, hunting, fishing, boating, off-roading or otherwise enjoying our beloved backcountry, please do so respectfully,” said a post on the Conservation Officers Service of BC Facebook page.

“Conservation Officers across B.C. will be out and about as well, to help keep the public safe and protect the environment, fish and wildlife for future generations.

People are reminded to be prepared when they head out "so the weekend is memorable for all the right reasons.”