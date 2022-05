Photo: RCMP

The Vernon RCMP are turning to the public for help finding a missing boy.

Angelo Manuel Hodgson, 13, was last seen Thursday and is believed to be in Vernon.

He is described as:

Indigenous male;

Five-foot-three

120 pounds

Black hair;

Brown eyes

If you have seen Angelo Hodgson, or have information as to his whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).