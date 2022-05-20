Armstrong announces its new Armstrong Pride sidewalk in the city centre

Photo: Contributed

The City of Armstrong is showing its Pride.

The North Okanagan community has announced the addition of the Armstrong Pride sidewalk at the intersection of Smith Drive and Smith Road in front of the train caboose.

The new addition marks the beginning of collaboration with community members to celebrate and honour the diversity of its citizens and the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“The LGBTQ2S+ community is world-wide and represents every nationality and every religion. I trust our community and by recognizing and celebrating pride we will continue to make our city vibrant and inclusive. We should all want to live in a community where LGBTQ2S+ friends and family members can feel safe, accepted and celebrated,” said Mayor Chris Pieper, adding Armstrong council and staff are grateful to work with the Armstrong Pride Society in the creation of the Armstrong Pride Sidewalk.

“We hope that the addition of the rainbow sidewalk will show our efforts in remaining to be a welcoming and encouraging community for all citizens as we continue to show our pride, spirit and vision for our future together.”

Council and staff met with Armstrong Pride Society members on multiple occasions to discuss the project and determine the most feasible options for the longevity of the tribute.

While the familiar pride crosswalk was considered, it was determined a sidewalk is the preferred option as it mitigates the long-term costs to maintain a crosswalk due to the wear and tear of vehicular traffic, winter road conditions, maintenance operations and vandalism.

The Armstrong Pride Society is currently conducting fundraising efforts for the overall cost and maintenance of the painted sidewalk.

The official unveiling of the Armstrong Pride sidewalk will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

A celebration will follow the unveiling at Armstrong Memorial Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This event is organized by the Armstrong Pride Society, for more information contact [email protected]