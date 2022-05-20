Vernon Search and Rescue are reminding people to prepare before they venture out this long weekend

Photo: Pixabay

The long weekend is here and many people will be heading to the hills for some rest and relaxation.

The May Long Weekend is a popular time for campers, hikers, mountain bike riders and others to enjoy the great outdoors, but Vernon Search and Rescue are reminding people to prepare before they venture out.

A turn in the weather, a mistake in judgment, unexpected injury, equipment failure or sudden nightfall can quickly change any recreational outing into a crisis.

“Heading out for the weekend? Be sure to bring the 10 essentials with you. It doesn’t take much going wrong to turn a short adventure into a night in the wilderness,” said a post in the VSAR Facebook page.

Those essential items are:

a flashlight

fire-making kit

signalling device such as a whistle

extra food and water

extra clothing

navigational/communication devices

first aid kit

emergency blanket/shelter

pocket knife

sun protection

Also ensure someone knows where you are going and when you are expected to return.

VSAR reminds everyone their services are free and people should call for help when needed.

For more information on how to stay safe in the great out doors, visit the Adventure Smart website.