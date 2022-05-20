Vernon Search and Rescue are reminding people to prepare before they venture out this long weekend

The long weekend is here and many people will be heading to the hills for some rest and relaxation.
The May Long Weekend is a popular time for campers, hikers, mountain bike riders and others to enjoy the great outdoors, but Vernon Search and Rescue are reminding people to prepare before they venture out.
A turn in the weather, a mistake in judgment, unexpected injury, equipment failure or sudden nightfall can quickly change any recreational outing into a crisis.
“Heading out for the weekend? Be sure to bring the 10 essentials with you. It doesn’t take much going wrong to turn a short adventure into a night in the wilderness,” said a post in the VSAR Facebook page.
Those essential items are:
- a flashlight
- fire-making kit
- signalling device such as a whistle
- extra food and water
- extra clothing
- navigational/communication devices
- first aid kit
- emergency blanket/shelter
- pocket knife
- sun protection
Also ensure someone knows where you are going and when you are expected to return.
VSAR reminds everyone their services are free and people should call for help when needed.
For more information on how to stay safe in the great out doors, visit the Adventure Smart website.