Vernon historian has unearthed footage of a family road trip between Alberta and Victoria in 1968

A family camping trip from 54 years ago shows how things have changed along the busy corridor between Alberta and Victoria, and how some things have remained the same.

Vernon-based historian and videographer Francois Arseneult said the family makes stops at several tourist attractions that are still in operation today.

The footage features a fleeting shot of 3 Valley Gap and on to the Enchanted Forest west of Revelstoke – both of which are still in operation today.

Arseneault said the Enchanted Forest “opened on July 1 1960, and soon became a favourite for children of all ages and is still popular with kids today.

“The camping trip continues to Victoria and Butchart Gardens, clearly a big highlight back in the 1960s.”

Butchart Gardens is also still in operation, decades after the family visited it.

“The return trip follows the same route back through the Fraser canyon with stops at Rogers pass and once again at the Enchanted forest,” said Arseneault. “This charming footage will remind some of us of childhood trips in the back of the family station wagon towing a tent trailer, winding our way along the relatively new Trans-Canada Highway.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is always looking for more.

He currently has more than 1,100 episodes from 54 countries dating back to 1917.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected]