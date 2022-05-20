Vernon first responders called to a pair of accidents minutes apart at opposite ends of town

Photo: File photo

There were no significant injuries in two separate accidents involving four vehicles Friday.

Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said at approximately 12:15 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 27th Street and 48th Avenue.

“The investigation determined a southbound blue pickup truck on 27th Street attempted to turn east onto 48th Avenue and collided with a minivan driving north on 27th Street,” Terleski said. “The occupants of both vehicles were treated by BC Emergency Health Services personnel for non-life threatening injuries.”

At approximately the same time, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 6 and Middleton Way.

“The investigation determined a vehicle attempting to turn westbound onto Highway 6 from Middleton Way was struck by a second vehicle crossing straight through the intersection from 15th Street,” Terleski said.

“Both drivers were treated for non-life threatening injuries by BC Emergency Health Services at the scene.”

It was a chaotic lunch hour for Vernon first responders.

Emergency crews were called to a pair of accidents minutes apart at opposite ends of town.

The first accident to be reported happened just after noon at the intersection of Highway 6 and Middleton Way.

It is not known at this time if there are any injuries at the accident, but fire crews reported damage to the front of the two vehicles involved in the Highway 6 accident.

The second incident was reported a few minutes later at the intersection of 48th Avenue and 27th Street and also involved two vehicles.

The extent of that accident is not known at this time.

Ambulance and fire crews responded to both accidents.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.