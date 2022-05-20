City of Vernon will be mailing property tax notices next week

Photo: Contributed

The City of Vernon will soon be sending out 2022 property tax notices.

The city will mail the notices May 26 and taxes are due by 4:30 p.m. July 4.

In addition to payment, homeowners will need to submit a properly completed home-owner grant by July 4, if it’s applicable.

Homeowners are reminded the Provincial Home Owner Grant program changed last year, and all applications must be submitted online or by phone through the province.

The B.C. Home Owner Grant reduces the amount of property tax owners pay for their principal residence. As of May 2021, homeowners must apply directly to the province instead of through their municipal office.

Although the grant application process has changed, the program details and eligibility requirements have not. Home owner grants must be applied for each year, even if your mortgage company or bank pays your taxes. It is not necessary to make a tax payment in order for eligible owners to claim the home-owner grant.

For more information on the grant application process, click here or call 1-888-355-2700 to speak with an agent.

To help property owners avoid waiting in a potentially long lineup to pay their taxes, there are several ways to make a payment without having to stop by the city hall cashier station:

Online through your financial institution;

By cheque through the mail;

By using the 24-hour drop box at the front entrance to city hall.

Postmarks on mailed remittances will not be considered as date of payment.

For more information on City of Vernon property taxes, click here.