Snap Fitness Vernon hosting National Health and Fitness Day on June 4

Photo: Contributed

Beth Gabel wants to help people with their mental and physical health.

The manager of Snap Fitness Vernon will be leading a day of events, advice and activities at the Okanagan Landing Plaza facility.

The inaugural National Health and Fitness Day takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4.

The day will start with a protein pancake breakfast courtesy of Gabel from 8 to 9 a.m.

Buy Low Foods will be providing fresh produce as well.

“We have the Kids Can Lift Too Power Hour for ages six to 12 years old,” said Gabel. “We are going to get the kids in here and teach them the functionality of kettle bells, barbells, dead lifts and basic weight training.”

There will also be a face painter on hand for young and old alike.

Following the children's event, the adults will have a chance to step up and show that they can do with a power-lifting competition which is open to the public. There is a $50 registration fee for that event.

“There will be male winners and female winners in bench press, deadlift and squats in weight and reps,” she said. “That's going to win a $600 grand prize. There's a $1,200 prize in total.”

Clearwater Physio will be on hand doing demonstrations and there will be a luncheon for registered competitors.

“Mental health and fitness really suffered during COVID,” Gabel said. “We miss our community. We need to bring our community back so we are opening the gym to the complete public to get everyone in here.”

Half of the money raised from the event will go to the Vernon branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The remainder of money raised will go back into the gym for repairs and new equipment.