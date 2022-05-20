Coldstream Station at Little Head of the Lake is expected to be open by the end of July

The latest addition to the Okanagan Rail Trail should be open by the end of July.

Coldstream Station is under construction at the Zero Kilometre mark of the popular trail that goes from the North to Central Okanagan.

“It will be the first official gateway for the rail trail,” said Laurie Postill, with Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail. “Gateways are main trail entry points which act as trail heads and places where people gather to begin their adventure on the trail.”

Postill said eventually, each community along the trail will have its own gateway.

The Coldstream gateway will consist of a welcome kiosk which will have maps and information as well as a plaza area where people can gather.

“We will also have some interpretive signage,” said Postill.

FORT has been working closely with the regional district and Okanagan Indian Band on not only the gateway, but other aspects of the trail as well.

The area will be known as K’?k’maplqs, or Little Head of the Lake.

“K’?k’maplqs was important to our people for fishing, hunting, and harvesting, and remains of pit houses have been found in the vicinity, OKIB Chief Byron Louis said in an earlier interview.

Postill said volunteers have been working diligently to “uncover stories and meanings of this special place for the Okanagan Indian Band.

“This area was a gathering place and an area to meet up with other Indigenous groups from the area,” said Postill.

The section of trail is closed during construction, but Postill said it will be open during the long weekend starting Saturday morning.

“It will be one lane only and we ask that people walk their bikes through the area,” she said.

Work on the area will resume on Tuesday.

For more information on the trail, visit the FORT website.