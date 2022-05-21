Creative Chaos returns to the Vernon recreation centre after a two-year hiatus

Photo: File photo

Crafty people will be creating chaos in Vernon next month.

After a two-year COVID cancellation, Creative Chaos is back June 3-5 in the Vernon recreation complex.

Organizer Ingrid Baron said Creative Chaos “is hailed as one of the major tourist events in Vernon,” attracting some 15,000 people “to the largest craft sale of its kind in western Canada.

“It showcases approximately 200 artisans and crafters from throughout B.C., the Pacific Northwest, and the rest of Canada.”

The hugely popular event will also feature specialty food products, wine tastings and local performers.

There will be a free shuttle bus leaving from Schubert Centre and Kal Tire Place North at regular intervals as well.

“There’s something for everyone to see, taste, or hear and of course, the shopping is great too,” said Baron.

Creative Chaos began in 1971 as a two-day art exhibition of porcelain and ceramics and was held at the Vernon Recreation Centre in the auditorium. The following year it expanded to three days and included food, demonstrations of weaving, arts, pottery, dance and singing. Local schools were approached to display their artwork.

In 1975, the Creative Chaos logo was designed by the Vernon Senior Secondary art class and the sale expanded into its second building in the curling rink.

Creative Chaos now includes the Priest Valley Arena.