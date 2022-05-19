Vernon woman in the running to become Ms Health & Fitness covergirl, voting closes at 7 p.m. today

Photo: Contributed

Fara Coombs is hoping to make it to the next level on route to becoming a covergirl.

But she needs help to get there.

The Vernon woman is in the running to a covergirl for Ms Health & Fitness magazine and is currently in second place in her group.

Coombs needs to make the top 10 to advance to the next round of competition.

“Every vote counts,” said Coombs.

And time is running out. Voting in the latest round closes at 7 p.m. today.

To vote for Coombs, click here.

Coombs did not set out to enter the contest, but at the urging of friends, Coombs, who calls herself "an all-natural born and raised Okanagan girl who has a positive attitude with positive vibes," sent in photos of herself on vacation in tropical locations and catching some rays at Kal Beach in Coldstream.