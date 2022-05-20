Work crew snapped a picture of fuzzy spider at Lakeshore Road home

Photo: Contributed

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Merle.

Merle is today's bug of the week and the scary-looking arachnid was spotted living behind a pool in the Kelowna area.

“Found a spider on Lakeshore Road while doing a pool construction job,” Mobb Pools told Castanet in an email. “His home is behind the filter canister and under the deck. He comes out when it’s sunny to sun bathe on this wall every once in awhile.”

The work crew has named the fuzzy critter, Merle.

It is not known exactly what kind of spider this is - other than the creepy-looking kind - so if you know, send me an email.

And if you have a close encounter of the insect variety, send me a picture at [email protected].