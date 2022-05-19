Popular program where residents can meet with members of the North Okanagan Vernon RCMP is back

Photo: File photo

A popular program is back after a two-year absence.

Starting next week, area residents will have a chance to meet with members of the North Okanagan Vernon RCMP.

The program was put on hold due to COVID restrictions, but Coffee With a Cop is back.

Const. Chris Terleski said Coffee with a Cop is a community policing initiative that aims to improve and strengthen police-public relations by bringing police officers and community members together. The event is part of a broader effort to promote positive interactions between police officers and the communities they serve.

Continuing into June, residents will have the opportunity to join members of the RCMP at a local coffee shop where they can sit down with an officer, ask questions, discuss concerns, share what’s on their minds and enjoy a coffee courtesy of the police department.

“We are part of the community and it’s important that our community knows who we are,” said Supt. Shawna Baher. “These one-on-one interactions in a relaxed environment let the public and police officers engage in good, honest conversations. They may be brief, but these connections are one of the best ways we can build mutual respect and trust.”

Coffee with a Cop will take place at the following times and locations:

Armstrong

Wednesday, May 25, 9-11 a.m.

House of Armstrong - 2510 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Armstrong

Falkland

Monday, May 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Falkland Senior Centre - 5706 Highway 97A Falkland

Lumby

Wednesday, June 1, 9-11 a.m.

Sisters Family Restaurant – 1920 Vernon St. Lumby

Enderby

Wednesday, June 8, 9-11 a.m.

Tim Hortons – 5655 Highway 97A Enderby

Vernon

Wed, June 8, 1:30-3 p.m.

Blenz Coffee Downtown

2706 30th Ave (Nixon-Wenger Building)

Coldstream

Friday, June 10, 9-11 a.m.

Rail Trail Café – 13904 Kalamalka Road Coldstream