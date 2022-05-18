194296
190547
Vernon  

Trans-Canada Highway reopens between Sicamous and Canoe

Hwy 1 crash near Sicamous

- | Story: 369373

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.

According to DriveBC the crash has been cleared and Highway 1 has reopened near Bernie Road.

ORIGINAL 8:50 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed west of Sicamous.

DriveBC says the route is shut down in both directions at Bernie Road, due to a vehicle incident.

A post on Twitter shows the cab a tractor-trailer in the ditch with the truck flipped on its side. Part of its load appears to have spilled across the highway.

Crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress, but there is no estimated time of reopening.

Alternate routes are available through Highway 97A and Highway 97B.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News