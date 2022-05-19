Ukraine family of five now safe in Vernon after fleeing war in their homeland

A Ukrainian family from Kyiv are safe and sound in Vernon, but it took several weeks to climb a mountain of red tape to get here.

And the uncertainty of where they were going to live added to an already stressful situation of having to flee their home to escape the invading Russian army.

To provide them with a safe haven, Vernon resident Paul Ksyniuk has opened his home to his great-niece, Tetiana Usyk, her husband, Dymytro, and their three daughters, Anastasiia, 12, Khrystyna, 9, and Polina, 5.

The family flew into the Kelowna airport on Sunday.

The family speaks little English, so Ksyniuk acted as a translator for the refugees who hope to return home one day.

The Usyks are grateful to have a safe place to stay, but the weeks-long ordeal of getting here weighed heavy on the family.

After leaving Kyiv, the family made it to the Romanian border where they were stopped in their tracks.

On top of leaving their home and their belongings in the middle of a war, the family now had to secure accommodations while they obtained visas.

“There were big hurdles they had to jump,” said Ksyniuk. “The time that it took to get all of the documentation, they were told it was going to be a few days, but it ended up being a few weeks. They had to find someone that would host them and help them out with many things.”

The family hopes to return home one day, but for now, Ksyniuk is looking for anyone in Vernon who would be willing to show them around the area.

Ksyniuk can be reached at 250-550-6813.

The children are also trying to keep up with their schooling despite being in a far away land.

Ksyniuk said a meeting is planned with the local school district Thursday to try and place the girls in classes where they can learn some English while they are here.

The family is also working with various agencies in Vernon for assistance.