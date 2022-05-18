Valley Medical Lab on 30th Avenue in Vernon is switching from appointments to a walk-in system

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A downtown Vernon medical facility is returning to a walk-in system.

The Valley Medical Lab on 30th Avenue switched to an appointment-only system during the COVID pandemic, but a sign on the door says that as of June 1, the lab will be for walk ins only.

The notice states, “Due to the ongoing shortage of staffing in the North Okanagan, along with the high demand for access to laboratory collection services, we will temporarily suspend our appointment system at the downtown Vernon location.

“This temporary change will allow us at Valley Medical Laboratories to serve a greater number of patients in the North Okanagan.”

Valley Medical said the change will allow the lab to serve more patients and decrease wait times for those needing lab work.

The Valley Medical Labs Railway Plaza location near the Village Green Centre also operates on a walk-in basis.

The 30th Avenue lab will see patients from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while the Railway Plaza facility will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments can still be made at Interior Health facilities.