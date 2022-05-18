RCMP reporting increase in counterfeit bills in North Okanagan

Photo: RCMP

Funny money is making the rounds in Vernon.

RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said since May 5, police have received numerous reports of counterfeit bills showing up at banks in the North Okanagan.

The majority of the counterfeits have been Canadian $50 bills, however, several phoney U.S. $100 bills and Canadian $5 bills have also been discovered.

Terleski said it is unknown if the transactions are related at this time, but police are issuing a reminder to the public that there are steps that can be taken to prevent these counterfeit transactions from taking place.

"Canadian currency in general has several unique security features designed to prevent counterfeiting," said Terleski.

"By far, the most recognizable feature is that Canadian currency is made from polymer, not paper and the difference is immediately noticeable. The holograms in real currency are embedded, fakes will have them taped or glued leaving an unfinished, rough edge. These differences are easy to spot if you know what you are looking for."

Tips from police to prevent counterfeit transactions:

Be wary of people using large bills to make small purchases. Fraudsters will do this to try to make off with the largest amount of legitimate currency possible;

If you suspect a person has given a counterfeit bill, remain polite, refuse the transaction, and ask for another bill or form of payment. Remember, the person may have no idea the bill is counterfeit.

Provide staff with information and training on how to spot counterfeit bills;

Develop store policies around accepting larger cash denominations, such as asking for ID.

Additional information for staff and security features of currency can be found by visiting the Bank of Canada Website.