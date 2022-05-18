Two educated young professionals from Ukraine are now in Vernon and are looking for work

Photo: Contributed Max Yenin is a graphic and web designer while Nick Zrazh is a business development manager/client success specialist.

Two young professionals from Mariupol, Ukraine arrived in Vernon last week and are looking for work.

A post on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page said the two young men have a place to live and both have post secondary education.

Max Yenin is a graphic and web designer while Nick Zrazh is a business development manager/client success specialist. Both speak English.

Before fleeing their homeland due to the invasion by Russia, they owned an agency with specialty in branding, marketing, print and web design.

Anyone who is able to help can contact Nick Zrazh and Max Yenin directly.