Outdoor water restrictions are now in effect for Grindrod Water customers due to the impacts of spring run-off on the Grindrod Water (GRW) Treatment Plant.

Melting snow has resulted in an increased presence of particles like clay and silt in the water that enters the treatment plant.

When turbidity rises, operators make raw water pass through treatment processes at a slower rate so the plant can still effectively filter out the particles and disinfect drinking water.

Since less water is able to move through the plant, restrictions on non-essential water uses are in place to protect the supply of water for essential uses.

The water restrictions allow GRW customers to water outdoors with sprinklers according to a schedule that is based on their street address.

To avoid the need for added restrictions, the community must commit to following the schedule and being wise with their water use.

Residents are being asked to irrigate less if possible as over-drawing on the system can affect the safety of drinking water.

If water flows remain high, officials warn they may have to prohibit all outdoor water use.

Even under water restrictions, residents may water any time by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle.

Drip irrigation is also allowed at any time as evaporation is minimal when the water is applied directly to the plant roots.

