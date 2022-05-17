Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

It's not even summer, but pow hounds can purchase their ski passes for the inevitable winter season.

And they can save money while doing it.

SilverStar Mountain Resort has launched its early bird 2021/22 winter season passes at 2021 prices.

"It's that time of year to purchase your season pass," said Chantelle Deacon, communications manager. "This year we are thrilled to launch our season pass at last year's early bird price."

SilverStar encourages guests to purchase their pass at the current early bird pricing or take advantage of SilverStar’s interest-free payment plans and pay off their pass in up to six payments.

Family Plan pricing is also available.

"The pass will also include free ski days at several partner ski resorts, mountain discounts and access to seven different mountain activities," Deacon said.

For more information or to purchase a 21/22 winter pass, click here.