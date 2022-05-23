Museum & Archives of Vernon celebrating Indigenous History Month in June with numerous events

Photo: Contributed Syilx artist Duane Marchand

June is Indigenous History Month, and The Museum & Archives of Vernon will celebrate with exhibits and programs.

The month of displays will recognize the culture, heritage and tradition of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples across the country, with a focus on Syilx artists, creators and knowledge-keepers from the Okanagan Nation.

“Indigenous History Month is a chance to deepen our understanding of, and celebrate, Indigenous peoples and their contributions, both historically, but also how Indigenous culture and knowledge contributes to a more sustainable future,” says Amy Timleck, program co-ordinator.

“Through collaboration with our amazing partners, June will showcase a variety of artists that exemplify the strength, creativity and diversity of the local Indigenous community.”

Indigenous History Month programming launches on June 2 with Music in the Museum featuring Syilx artist Duane Marchand.

Marchand is multi-talented musician, storyteller and performer whose free-flowing styles and wide-vocal range have echoed throughout the Okanagan, and beyond, for more than a decade.

“My sister gave me a soggy, wet guitar that somebody left by her vehicle when I was 34 and I promised her I'd learn to play,” says Marchand “It's been 16 years since then and I challenge myself to learn something new every day.”

Marchands’s performance, on June 2 at 7 p.m., will kick off a month that will feature displays and exhibits by Syilx Nation members, the culmination of MAV’s Learn + Connect: Reading for Reconciliation online series, Movies in the Museum featuring Indigenous filmmakers and more.

Tickets for Marchand's performance are available via Eventbrite.