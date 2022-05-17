City of Vernon looking for input on new park at the former Kin Race Track site

Photo: Contributed

Time is running out to add input to the new park at the former Kin Race Track site.

The City of Vernon has been working to develop a concept design for the new park that will complement the proposed Active Living Centre.

The new draft concept design and a second public survey is live online until May 23.

The public is being encouraged to complete the survey and tell civic leaders what they think about the new design and how well it meets your or your family’s needs.

“We want Kin Race Track Athletic Park to offer a variety of recreational opportunities, with something everyone can be excited about,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “As a growing and thriving community, we want to ensure this park meets the needs of Vernon for years to come while offering an exciting destination for our visitors and for hosting sporting and cultural events.”

A summary of the public consultation responses and a final concept design will be presented to city council on June 13.

Initial site preparation for the new park is expected to begin in Fall 2022.