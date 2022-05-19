Vernon Jubilee Hospital Have a Heart Radiothon goes for 12 hours May 26

Photo: Contributed

The annual Have a Heart Radiothon will be benefitting women and children.

Pure Country 105.7 will host the 19th annual event Thursday, May 26 with the funds raised being used to purchase much-needed equipment in the Women’s and Children’s Health Services (WCHS) unit in Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“We’re excited to return to a live event this year with our strong partnership with Pure Country 105.7 for this 12-hour day in support of acquiring critical equipment for moms and babies,” said Kate McBrearty, VJH Foundation executive director. “With 828 babies born in 2021 alone, the unit was full of activity and highlighted the need for additional specialized equipment – a panda warmer and a pediatric transport monitor.”

Kristen Megyesi, Manager Clinical Operations WCHS said when faced with medical emergencies, “time and the right equipment are key. The transport monitor is essential for clinicians to use when making decisions about a critically ill pediatric patient's care.”

Megyesi said this can include transport to another community to receive more specialized services, return transport back to their home community, or even to be used during a trip to the diagnostic imaging department at our own site for continuous up-to-the-second stats.

“As well, the panda warmer is one of the truly staple pieces of equipment we depend on in our day-to-day lives as labour and delivery nurses. Every baby born at VJH will use the panda warmer before being released home. These critical items increase a child’s ability to receive the care they require as quickly as possible,” she said.

On-air hosts Turner Gentry and Jess Mattia will be broadcasting live from the Village Green Shopping Centre main entrance for the entire day.

