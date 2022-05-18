The Falkland Stampede returns this weekend all of your rodeo favourites

One of the oldest rodeos in Canada is back.

Like so many other events, the Falkland Stampede was put on hold for the past two years due to COVID restrictions.

But with those restrictions now lifted, the popular event is back this weekend.

Melissa Seaman, with the rodeo, said the event will feature popular rodeo fare such as barrel racing, bronc riding and the crowd favourite bull riding.

“We have everything you usually watch at a rodeo,” said Seaman. “We also have trick riders as our half-time act. The Full Throttle Trick Riders out of Alberta have performed at the past two stampedes as well.

“They put on a really great show,” said Seaman.

The rodeo dance will be held Saturday and Sunday night at 9 p.m. in the community hall and cowboy church will be held Sunday morning at 10:30 at the local church.

“We will have lots of food vendors on site, beverage gardens for 19-plus and there is camping as well nearby,” she said.

For more information, click here.