Annual preparations underway for spring freshet season in Vernon

As the weather continues to warm with occasional rainfall in the North Okanagan, the City of Vernon says it is continuing its regular, annual preparations for the spring freshet season.

City crews say they are monitoring creek levels and provincial snowpack reports as well as checking city infrastructure that could be impacted by increased water levels.

“Utility crews have removed sediment from the two sediment basins located on BX Creek as part of our usual freshet preparation work,” said Sean Irwin, utilities manager.

Irwin says the water level and creek flow has started to increase along Upper and Lower BX Creeks.

"Vernon Creek is controlled by the province at the gates on Kalamalka Lake. The gates haven’t been opened yet due to the low levels on the lake, so we are at a greatly reduced flow compared to last year. At this time, all three creeks have additional capacity available.”

Sue Saunders, emergency program coordinator, says weather is a factor in freshet.

“Sudden and prolonged warm spells or heavy rainfall at this time of year, can tip the potential for flooding. Therefore, the city encourages all property owners adjacent to creeks to closely and regularly monitor their properties and consider whether they are prepared for the potential of changing conditions.”

The city reminds private property owners that they are responsible for protecting their property from flood and flood-related risks, as indicated in the city’s streamside maintenance policy.

If flood risk warrants protective works, residents may access sand and sandbags at the City of Vernon Operations building, located at 1900 48th Avenue.

The sand pile and sand bags are located outside the east entrance to the operations yard located on Pleasant Valley Road. Residents are reminded to bring their own shovel to fill sandbags.