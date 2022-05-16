High streamflow advisory ended for Whiteman, Salmon rivers

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre A high streamflow advisory has been cancelled for an area between Vernon, Salmon Arm and Falkland.

The BC River Forecast Centre has ended a high streamflow advisory issued over the weekend for an area of the North Okanagan.

The advisory was issued Saturday for Whiteman River, Salmon River and tributaries between Vernon, Salmon Arm and Falkland.

Rivers and streams were already high and the river forecast centre was concerned that 5-20 mm of rain in the forecast between Saturday and Monday would swell them further.

There is a chance of showers in the forecast for the region early this week, but later in the week conditions should stabilize.

While the high streamflow advisory has ended, The BC River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

The only other area of the province currently under alert is in the Peace region. A flood watch is in effect for the Fontas River basin north of Fort St. John.