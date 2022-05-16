Community rallies to keep Lavington backcountry forests clean

Vernon off-road and ATV club members alongside concerned citizens and the Okanagan Forest Taskforce managed to clean up almost 10 tonnes of metal and garbage along the Noble Canyon Forest Service Road, near Lavington.

Like many backcountry areas, including around Big White, long term camp sites turn into garbage dumps.

Thanks to the efforts of the Vernon ATV Club, Vernon Fish and Game Club, and Vernon Off-Road Motorcycle, Okanagan Forest Task Force, LRM Contracting and ABC Steel Recycling.

“We managed to clean up the 2km, 3km, 4km and 5km areas of Noble/Becker FSRs with everything from RV's, fridges, washer/dryers, propane tanks, and nails from pallet fires being removed from the backcountry,” said Clint Ingham president of the Vernon ATV Club.

More than 30 volunteers, ranging in age from six to 80 years of age participated in the cleanup. By the end of the day, four tonnes of garbage and six tonnes of metal had been removed from the Noble Canyon area.

“We managed to clean up what looked like a garbage dump and make it look decent again,” Ingham said.

The Vernon ATV Club spends a great deal of time in the backcountry and Ingham says he hates to see pristine areas turned into dumps.

“Groups like ourselves, we're the ones doing the backcountry, so we just hate seeing it. And maybe there's a thought that it sets a precedent and more people will dump if these spaces aren’t cleaned up.”

"It's frustrating that it came to this, we reported the campers to the authorities when they inhabited these sites for a couple of months", said Randy Meier, Vernon Fish and Game Club President. "We were afraid we'd end up cleaning up the mess and here we are today".

Neal Dunbar's family was the first to arrive for the cleanup on Saturday morning, "I thought we'd be here all day cleaning up this mess, but with so many volunteers we were done in under two hours!"

Blake Plysiuk, a director of the Vernon Off-Road Motorcycle Club, helped organize the cleanup with Kane Blake from the Okanagan Forest Task Force.

"Every time we come to enjoy the backcountry we see this mess", says Plysiuk. "OFTF organized the steel removal and we put the word out to our members, I'm overwhelmed with the support we receive for events like this."